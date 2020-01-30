ROCK SPRINGS -- Members of the Western Wyoming Community College cheer team perform a routine during Monday night's youth basketball games at Eastside Elementary School. Members include, front from left, team captains Jesus Covarrubias and Misean Barns and Noa Matsuzaki; and back, Hayden Rupe, Alison Boman, Sydney Simmons and Graishous Greener. The team is coached by Lolita Sains.

All seven Western cheerleaders said coming out and supporting the rest of the community was just as important to them as cheering on Mustang athletics.

"We want to show everyone that we support not just the college, but everyone in our community, including youth sports."

On Friday, February 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,the Mustang cheerleaders will will be putting on a mini camp for all of those in kindergarten through 8th grade. The camp will take place in Western's Auxiliary Gym. Registration will begin right at 5 p.m. and will cost $30.00 cash or check.

The Western Wyoming cheerleaders will also perform during halftime at both the men's and women's basketball games on Saturday, February 8 when the Mustangs take on Casper College. The women's game will tip-off at 2 p.m. followed by the men's at 4 p.m. inside Rushmore Gym.