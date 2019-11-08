ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball program has gotten off to a hot 3-0 start this 2019-2020 season, defeating its opponents by an average of 21 points.
On Friday, Nov. 1, the Mustangs opened up their season at home defeating the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars, 96-75.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points, notching a double-double with 13 rebounds. Freshman forward Trevor Trost contributed 15 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Manel Ayol also notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard LeChaun DuHart scored 13 points along with six rebounds and six assists.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Mustangs dominated the Lamar Community College Lopes by 30 points, beating them 81-51.
Prim led the team in scoring once again with 19 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Jalen Blaize contributed 13 points in the lopsided victory.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Mustangs hit the road for the first time this season to face the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans in Rangely, Colorado. The Mustangs pulled out the victory by their slimmest margin this season, 88-76.
Ayol led the Mustangs in scoring with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. DuHart finished with 17 points. Sophomore guard Sindou Cisse played the passing lanes with six steals, scoring 16 points and grabbing three rebounds in the process.
The Mustangs traveled to Riverton on Friday, Nov. 8, to face the Snow College Badgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.