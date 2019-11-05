Mustangs celebrate after coming away with a point during Saturday’s match against Casper College. Western Wyoming Community College took down the Thunderbirds in three-straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15. Following the win, the Mustangs enter the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the North. The regional tournament will be played in Sterling, Colorado, and run Nov. 6-9.
