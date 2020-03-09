STERLING, Colo. – After only two seasons as head coach of Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team, Steven Soza is making school history.
On Saturday, he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs to their best record in school history at 30 wins and four losses, and winning the program’s second Region IX Championship.
But Soza isn’t the type to boast about his own accomplishments. He gives all credit to the players on his team.
“To be honest, I don’t want it. I think the kids deserve it more than I do, especially the six kids who were with me last year on this team: Manel Ayol, Sindou Cissee, Trey Marble, Malakai Olson, Justin Boley and Jalen Blaize. I mean, those guys were with me last year. They helped establish the program,” Soza said.
“It even goes back to guys like Carter Rosette, Obi Agu, Ryan Gunderson and Wrylee Padilla. All those guys helped me establish my career as a head coach. They deserve it more than I do.
“I’m honored and humbled, but I think those guys deserve it more than I do.”
Last season the Mustangs finished the season with 13-16 record and got bounced in the first round.
This season, they won 30 games and brought the NJCAA Region IX back to Western Wyoming with still more basketball left to play. Soza said the Mustangs wouldn’t be where they’re at today without the battles and struggles of last season.
“Jalen, Sindou, Trey and Manel went through the battles with me last year. We had our ups and downs, but they also knew that as rough as I was on them, they knew I loved them. I made sure to tell them that every day. I even told them today I loved them. They knew that they had chemistry between the four of them,” he said.
“They were instrumental in our recruiting. A lot of the kids that we recruited to come in this year, they either grew up with them or knew of them. They were able to talk to them and tell them that if they come here, we have the chance to be pretty special.
“Then you have guys like Trevor Trost, who has a high IQ and just wants to win. You got a work horse in Dayne Prim, a rim protector in Tray Pearce and a scoring point guard in LeChaun Duhart, all of the sudden you have a pretty dangerous team.”
But every season – even a successful one – can have its challenges.
“These kids have been through all kinds of adversity, from my first year of the learning curve as a head coach to this year with the travel. The travel this year has been difficult with the weather and the bus issues. I think every single road trip, with the exception of one Central Wyoming game; we had weather issues or bus issues,” Soza said.
“And then there’s the daily grind. Junior college athletics isn’t for the weary, by no means. Sitting in the bus, sitting in suburbans, eating sack lunches, living in hotels – I mean, it’s a difficult grind.
“I told our kids, ‘If you can make it with me, you can make it anywhere because we’re going to test you mentally. We’re going to test you physically. But we’re going to prepare you for your next step.’ And that’s our goal as coaches.”
Soza was an assistant coach for a number of programs, which includes Oklahoma State University, Northern Oklahoma College, Fort Scott Community College and Northeastern Junior College, before taking the head coaching job at Western Wyoming.
He has helped build programs from the ground up and won in places that are not synonymous with winning.
“I’ve been surrounded by coaches who’ve built programs, who’ve won at high levels at the most obscure places. I’ve learned a lot along the way,” Soza said.
“That’s why I took the jump at Western Wyoming because it was an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done that much and I’ve taken a lot of what I’ve been when it comes to caring about people, about working hard, not complaining, making no excuses and just making the best with what you have on a daily basis.”
With the NJCAA Region IX Championship win, the Mustangs earned an automatic bid to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which begins Monday, March 16.
The Mustangs are the No. 13 seed at the national tournament. They are scheduled to play the No. 20 seed Angelina College Roadrunners at 6:30 p.m. Central time in the first round.
