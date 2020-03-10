COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team wrapped up another successful season this weekend after returning home from the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association wrestling championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
This year’s Region IX Champions and 3X Rocky Mountain District Champions closed out nationals in sixth place having earned 100 team points.
Of the ten wrestlers that made the trip to Iowa, Western Wyoming brought back with them seven All-Americans, including a 197-pound national champion in Tucker Tomlinson.
Tomlinson won his championship bout via a 3-1 sudden victory. He escaped with the win after earning two last second points against a familiar foe, Majid Muratov of Northwest College.
Outside of Tucker’s national championship, Western Wyoming had three more wrestlers place inside the top-5 of their respective weight classes.
Wrestling their way through the brackets and into fourth place was Anthony Herrera and Landon Brown. Freshman, Jace Anderson wasn’t far behind as he placed 5th.
As for Kedric Coonis and Andrew Nicholson, these two sophomore standouts finished the tournament in 7th place. The final wrestler to place was Joey Revelli, another sophomore on the roster who finished in 8th.
Earning All-American honors for the Mustangs was Coonis (141), Revelli (149), Herrera (157), Nicholson (174), Anderson (184), Tomlinson (197) and Brown (285).
Not only was it another outstanding season on the mat for this year’s group, but also in the classroom. Due to having the highest team GPA, Western Wyoming Community College was also awarded the 2020 Academic Team of the Year.
“I am so proud of this team,” Western Wyoming Head Coach Art Castillo said. “We had a group of outstanding young men this year. To return home seven All-Americans and one national champion is a good feeling. In addition to having the team with highest GPA in the nation. That is a huge honor. I couldn't be more proud as a coach."
Castillo also added, “Overall, I thought the tournament went well. We had a few things not go our way. We had a returning All-American come in one-pound over weight and not able to wrestle, so that hurt us. Not getting as many bonus points also hurt.
"I knew towards the end that it was going to come down to bonus points; we just weren’t able to take advantage. Sometimes crazy things like that happen and you have to learn to adapt quickly.
"I thought our guys did a great job overcoming those obstacles. Despite coming up short of where we wanted to finish, we still have a lot to celebrate.
"I am proud of the season we had as a whole and with our progression. The team is already looking forward to next year. None of us are going to be satisfied until we win the whole thing (Nationals)."
2020 NJCAA Wrestling Championships results
Team standings
1. Clackamas 133.5
2. Northeast Oklahoma 108.5
3. Iowa Western 104
3. Rochester 104
5. Ellsworth 101
6. Western Wyoming 100
7. Nassau 70
8. Iowa Central 69
9. North Idaho 68
10. Niagara 62
47. Lackawanna 0.5
47. Ulster 0.5
Dalton Stutzman (125)
Tommy Russell, Triton, won by fall over Dalton Stutzman, 2:49
Won by fall over Chris Romero, Minnesota West, 0:40
Clarence Lee-Green, NIACC, won by fall over Dalton Stutzman, 0:31
Kyle Evans (133)
(Did not make weight)
Austin Rudslnki, Joliet, won by DQM over Kyle Evans
Thomas Hoffman, CamdenCounty, won by DQM over Kyle Evans
Kedric Coonis (141) – 7th place
Won by decision over Drew Burgoon, Barton, 7-0
Won by decision over Robert Hall Jr, IowaLakes, 14-10
Marckis Branford, Clackamas, won by decision over Kedric Coonis, 9-5
Won by decision over Van Bray, Northwest, 9-2
Mason Gray, Niagara, won by fall over Kedric Coonis, 2:27
Won by major decision over Bryan Jones, Muskegon, 8-0
Joey Revelli (149) -- 8th place
Won by decision over RJ Driscoll, Lackawanna, 3-1
Martin Margolis III, Clackamas, won by decision over Joey Revelli, 3-2
Won by technical fall over Corey Eyer, Bergen, 16-1
Won by fall over Nolan Miller-Johnston, Iowa Central, 4:21
Won by decision over Kaena Desantos, Colby, 2-1
Deville Dentis, Iowa Lakes, won by decision over Joey Revelli, 3-2
Brayden Lowry, Northwest, won by decision over Joey Revelli, 3-1
Anthony Herrera (157) – 4th place
Won by decision over Jayden Johnson, Thaddeus Stevens, 8-3
Won by fall over Spencer Head, Mercyhurst, 4:08
Jonny Towbridge, Northeast Oklahoma, won by decision over Anthony Herrera, 7-2
Won by major decision over Sebastian Robles, Northeastern, 13-3
Won by fall over Dallas Boone, Neosho, 6:32
Won by decision over Chance Fry, Iowa Western, 8-6
Jonny Towbridge, Northeast Oklahoma, won by decision over Anthony Herrera, 6-3
Jared Bird (165)
Chinges Tsermaa, Nothwest Kansas Tech, won by decision over Jared Bird, 8-6
Jeff Nugent, Harper, won by fall over Jared Bird, 1:37
Andrew Nicholson (174) – 7th place
Won by fall over Jacob Knight, Bergen, 3:46
Won by fall over Noah Boles, Joliet, 5:45
Jayden Smith, NortheastOklahoma, won by decision over Andrew Nicholson, 7-4
Won by decision over Jesus Nunez, Cowley, 6-2
Tyler Baer, Rowan, won by technical fall over Andrew Nicholson, 22-6
Won by forfeit over Austin Hinzman, IowaLakes
Jace Anderson (184) – 5th place
Won by fall over Dymtro Lakusta, Spartanburg Methodist, 0:29
Won by decision over Hunter Gregerson, North Idaho, 9-4
Won by fall over Nick Mihajlovich, Harper, 4:53
Rozell Baker, Ellsworth, won by fall over Jace Anderson, 1:19
Josh Mcfarland, Iowa Western, won by fall over Jace Anderson, 4:39
Won by fall over Nick Mihajlovich, Harper, 6:37
Tucker Tomlinson (197) – 1st place
Won by decision over Ja’quez Bostic, Iowa Central, 3-2
Won by decision over Kai Olson, HighlineCollege, 6-4
Won by decision over Curtis Thomas, Rowan, 6-1
Won by decision over Richard Hammonds, Rochester, 4-3
Won by decision over Majid Muratov, Northwest, 3-1
Landon Brown (285) – 4th place
Won by major decision over Hunter Marhan, MiddlesexCounty, 11-0
Won by decision over Tommy Mommer, Clackamas, 4-3
Won by technical fall over Jackson Schenk, St.ClaireCounty, 17-2
Darrell Mason, Ellsworth, won by fall over Landon Brown, 2:21
Won by decision over Tommy Mommer, Clackamas, 7-1
Dan Baker, Northeast Oklahoma, won by fall over Landon Brown, 1:29
