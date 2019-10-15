Western Wyoming Community College goalkeeper Nic Kautzman rolls the ball back to a teammate after making a save on net during Saturday’s final home match of the regular season. The Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead. However, Trinidad State Junior College scored the equalizer to go into halftime tied. Even after double overtime, neither Western nor Trinidad State could find the back of the net again, forcing the match to end 1-1. The Mustangs will travel to Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 17, to take on Truckee Meadows Community College. Thursday’s match is set to start at noon.
