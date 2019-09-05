LARAMIE – Levi Williams isn't expected to play, but he will have a lot of support in the stands.
The University of Wyoming true freshman quarterback said about 200 friends and family are expected to attend the Cowboys' road opener at 5 p.m. Saturday against Texas State in San Marcos, Texas. Williams is from Canyon Lake, Texas, which is about 30 minutes from the Texas State campus.
"I have a lot of friends and know a lot of people who go there," Williams said. "I'm excited to see all of those guys."
Williams said he was recruited by Texas State out of high school by the previous coaching staff. However, when the Bobcats hired Jake Spavital, Williams said he didn't hear back from the school.
Williams knows some of the Texas State players, including sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt. Williams said he and Vitt have trained together.
Vitt started Texas State's opener last week at Texas A&M, and was 9 of 15 passing for 51 yards with two interceptions in the Bobcats' 41-7 loss.
DUAL QUARTERBACKS
Junior Gresch Jensen, a transfer from Montana, relieved Vitt at Texas A&M and was 20 of 31 for 160 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
It is unclear who will start Saturday. Vitt is more mobile, but Jensen is more experienced. He transferred to Montana from Fullerton (California) College.
In his first and only season at Montana in 2017, he completed 60.2% of his passes for 2,531 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Jensen played for coach Bob Stitt at Montana, who is now Texas State's offensive coordinator.
STREAKING
UW seeks its sixth consecutive victory dating back to last season. That streak is tied for the fifth longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision with Stanford, Florida and Texas A&M.
The Cowboys won seven in a row during the 1998 season, and five straight in 2016.
UW also seeks its third consecutive road victory going back to 2018.
COWBOYS TO PLAY CAL
According to FBSschedules.com, UW will play a home-and-home series with Pac-12 member California in 2028 and 2029.
The first game will be Sept. 2, 2028 in Berkeley, California. The second will be Sept. 8, 2029 in Laramie.
The teams have played only one other time. California defeated UW 17-15 in the Copper Bowl on Dec. 31, 1990 in Arizona.
YOUNG GUN
Spavital, 34, is the second-youngest head coach in the FBS.
Kent State's Sean Lewis, 33, is the youngest.
Also, Spavital and his brother, Zac, who is the defensive coordinator, are one of 10 sets of brothers coaching in the FBS this season.
EXCELLENT EXPERIENCE
Texas State returns 11 senior starters and 81% of its lettermen from 2018.
Returning players have combined for 196 starts on defense, and 120 on offense. The Bobcats return 61% of their offensive yardage from last season, and 94.7% of their tackles on defense.
POKES IN THE PROS
The NFL's regular season begins this week, and 12 former UW players are on NFL rosters.
They include: quarterback Josh Allen and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (Buffalo Bills); tight end Austin Fort (injured reserve) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (Denver Broncos); safety Marcus Epps (Minnesota Vikings); wide receiver Rico Gafford (Oakland Raiders); safety Tashaun Gipson (Houston Texans); running back Brian Hill (Atlanta Falcons); tight end Jacob Hollister (Seattle Seahawks); linebacker Mark Nzeocha (San Francisco 49ers); center Chase Roullier (Washington Redskins); and safety Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville Jaguars).
EXTRA POINTS
-- UW is 17-3 against current members of the Sun Belt Conference, including a 2-1 mark against Texas State.
-- Senior middle linebacker Logan Wilson of Casper needs five tackles to tie for 10th on UW's career tackles list. Wilson currently has 329 tackles.
-- Texas State's home venue, Bobcat Stadium, was expanded to seat 30,000 in 2012. When UW played there in 2013, a 42-21 Texas State victory, it was the eighth-largest home crowd in school history at 22,150.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
