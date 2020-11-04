VIENNA (AP) — A lack of snow and mild temperatures have forced organizers to postpone the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup races in Lech/Zuers for almost two weeks.
The Austrian ski federation said Wednesday that the parallel event for women had been rescheduled for Nov. 26, followed by the men's the next day. It added that snow control by the International Ski Federation was set for Nov. 18.
The postponement of the races means two slaloms in Levi on Nov. 21-22 will be the next races on the women's calendar. Double Olympic champion and three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin is planning her comeback at those events in Finnish Lapland.
Shiffrin, who hasn't raced since Jan. 26, skipped the Oct. 17 season-opener in Soelden after hurting her back.
The men have no races scheduled ahead of the Lech/Zuers event.
