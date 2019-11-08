STERLING, Colo. — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs’ volleyball squad went 1-1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX tournament this week in Sterling, Colorado.
The Mustangs entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and defeated the McCook Community College Indians in three sets on Wednesday, (25-16, 25-19, 25-12).
As a team, the Mustangs tallied 41 kills with a 33 percent kill percentage, 33 assists and 56 digs in the commanding victory.
Jada Wyms led the team in kills with 10 on 13 attempts. She also had six digs in the matchup. Mikaela Sorensen distributed the ball with 31 assists, contributing five kills, two digs and a block.
Abigail Harper and Baylee Loertscher each had nine kills.
Shelby Squires led the team in digs with 14.
On Thursday, the Mustangs played the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen in the second round of the tournament, falling in a five-set thriller (25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-17). As of press time, no stats were available from the matchup.
