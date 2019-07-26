Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.