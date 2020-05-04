ROCK SPRINGS -- Wyoming springtime marks the annual selection of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) inductee class.
Nominations were accepted from December 2019 through Feb 28, 2020. Regional committees in 10 different areas of Wyoming read, researched and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors, which voted the first weekend of May and named 41 people as the 2020 WCHF Class of Inductees.
The induction ceremony will be at the Little America of Cheyenne on Sept. 19-20, during the annual Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl Legacy Week.
ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME
Formed for exclusively historical, cultural, literary and educational purposes, WCHF's chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.