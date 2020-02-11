CHEYENNE — In 2013, the Wyoming Legislature gambled that by permitting pari-mutuel wagering on Historic Horse Races that it would help grow the state's Horse Racing Industry.
Since that time the effects on the Horse Industry and the State have been nothing short of remarkable. That bet is paying off in spades, according to Eugene Joyce, President of Wyoming Horseracing L.L.C., which operates Horse Palace.
A recently released Economic Impact Analysis by the Innovation Group documents the rapid growth and financial impact of horse racing here in the Equality State. Overall the Wyoming Horse Racing Industry generates more than $62 Million in annual output for the State's economy with an annual employment impact of 454 jobs.
The report further states that the Horse Racing Industry "is a vital contributor to the Wyoming economy through its various operating activities — including; the major racetracks, off-track betting and historical wagering facilities; and the activities of the horse breeders, trainers, including jockeys and grooms, and the horse owners; as well as, industry induced tourism."
The Industry currently pays a calculated tax rate of over 25% of gross revenues with over half of those monies going in direct payments to the cities and counties where they operate. In 2019 alone those municipalities received $7,934,771.
Since 2013, they have received more than $24 Million. Since 2013, the number of live race days has grown from four to 32, according to a press release.
In 2013, the Wyoming Horse Racing Industry was looking for a way to revitalize its fortunes. Down from its heyday in the early 1990s, by 2010 the industry was completely shut down with zero race days and no track operators in business. To find a model that would create the economic incentives to jump start racing the industry looked to the Blue Grass State, Kentucky, that had recently legalized Historic Horse Racing. The new product was generating new revenues to benefit horse racing and the state.
The Industry believed that if it could help a state like Kentucky then it could surely help us here in Wyoming. In Feb. 2013 the Wyoming Legislature agreed and passed legislation allowing racetrack operators to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on Historic Horse Races (House Bill 25). Governor Matt Mead then signed it into law.
For more information contact Joyce at 307-708-2331 or email etjoyce13@yahoo.com.
