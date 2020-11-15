FRIDAY
State Playoffs
Class 1A-9 Man
Championship
Southeast 47, Lusk 28
SATURDAY
State Playoffs=
Class 1A-6 Man=
Championship=
Farson-Eden 42, Meeteetse 30
Class 2A=
Championship=
Lyman 14, Torrington 3
Class 3A=
Championship=
Cody 34, Jackson Hole 13
Class 4A=
Championship=
Cheyenne East 29, Thunder Basin 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.