FRIDAY

State Playoffs

Class 1A-9 Man

Championship

Southeast 47, Lusk 28

SATURDAY

State Playoffs=

Class 1A-6 Man=

Championship=

Farson-Eden 42, Meeteetse 30

Class 2A=

Championship=

Lyman 14, Torrington 3

Class 3A=

Championship=

Cody 34, Jackson Hole 13

Class 4A=

Championship=

Cheyenne East 29, Thunder Basin 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

