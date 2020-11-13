FRIDAY
State Playoffs
Class 1A-9 Man
Championship
Southeast 47, Lusk 28
Windy with snow showers after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Updated: November 13, 2020 @ 9:54 pm
