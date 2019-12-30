LARAMIE — If you’re age 50 or older, consider putting a little focus in workouts this winter. Instead of “just doing it,” set a goal to compete in the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics.
The winter event is coming to Laramie for the first time, although Laramie has hosted the Summer Senior Games a number of times, according to a press release.
Laramie resident Larry Foianini, a member of the Wyoming Senior Olympics Board of Directors, said the winter event, which made its debut in 2008, has been hosted in Pinedale for most of the past 11 years.
“They needed a break,” Foianini said. “We jumped at the chance for Laramie to host. It is a great opportunity to show off all that Laramie has to offer for winter facilities and opportunities.”
The Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics will run Feb. 6-8, with registration closing Jan. 25.
Organizers said now is the time for competitors to check out the list of sports and make training plans. There are 10 different sports and a total of 21 events in addition to a swim meet with 22 events.
All competitors must be at least 50 years old as of Dec. 31, 2020. There are 10 age brackets at five-year increments up to age 95 and over. Medals are awarded to the first three finishers in each event for each age bracket.
All participants compete in the age bracket based on their age on Dec. 31, even if they have not reached that age at the time of the winter competition. Age for the doubles pickleball competition is determined by the age of the youngest partner.
The entry cost, regardless of the number of events, is $55. That also includes a Friday evening banquet hosted at the Train Depot. As a special perk, competitors can purchase $7 tickets for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Downhill skiing races take place on Thursday and Friday afternoons at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area with both slalom and giant slalom events. Racers must purchase a lift ticket at the reduced price of $25. Those age 70 and over ski free, as is always true at the ski area.
All Nordic classic and freestyle ski races will be put on by members of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, and will be based out of the Tie City Trailhead at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
That is also the location for the biathlon event hosted on Saturday, Feb. 8. The biathlon involves cross-country skiing and shooting. Instead of the typical .22 caliber rifles commonly used with this sport, competitors shoot laser rifles that will be provided.
The fat bike race and snowshoe events also take place at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but at the Happy Jack Trailhead. Fat bikes can be rented from Laramie’s Pedal House.
All indoor events will take place at the Laramie Community Recreation Area, while the skating and hockey shoot events will be next door at the Laramie Ice and Event Center.
For more on events and registration information, go www.wyseniorolympics.com.
