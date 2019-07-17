CHEYENNE – Tanner Green started his second appearance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on the right track.
The 20-year-old from Cotulla, Texas, not only tied for first place in Tuesday’s team roping qualifying go-round, he finished Wednesday’s tie-down roping qualifying round in first place.
Green tallied a time of 9.9 seconds Wednesday to go with his 11.7 in the first go Tuesday, for the top aggregate times of 21.6.
“I knew I had a good chance if I just did everything right on that calf,” Green said. “You’ve just got to rope what you draw and just place along. It’ll all work out in the end.
“I need to keep catching them and tying them down. That’s all you need to do here.”
Green ranks 45th in the world in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s tie-down roping standings.
Rookie tie-down roper Shad Mayfield is only 18 years old, but he looked like a veteran during the qualifying round.
Mayfield tied his calf in 9.5 seconds to end the second round in first place, and added to his first-round time of 12.4, for a total time of 21.9 to finish the qualifying rounds in second place.
“My calf in the first round kicked me a little bit, but I stayed strong and got him down,” Mayfield said. “(Wednesday) I had the calf they won the first round on and I just went out there and had a good run.”
The Clovis, New Mexico, resident currently sits 26th in the PRCA world rankings for tie-down roping.
This is his first year competing at the “Daddy of ‘em All,” and he knows this appearance will be the first of many.
“It’s a cool experience being here,” Mayfield said. “I expect to be here a lot more in years to come.”
Ryan Thibodeaux, of Stephenville, Texas, placed third after the two tie-down roping qualifying rounds with a final time of 22.3 seconds.
Seth Hall, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, managed to finish just behind Thibodeaux, for a final time of 22.5 seconds. Hall posted a first-round time of 10.8 seconds and added onto it with a time of 11.7 seconds in the second go.
“I usually haven’t had much luck here at Frontier Days, it’s nice to squeeze some money out of here in the first two rounds,” said Hall, who is competing at CFD for the seventh time. “It feels good to be on the board.”
J.D. McCuistion, who ranks 46th in the PRCA world rankings, finished the qualifying rounds in fifth place with a two-round time of 23 seconds flat.
“It’s a clean slate from here, just one header each day,” said McCuistion, who hails from Collinsville, Texas. “I just need to go out there, be aggressive and rope for first every day.”
Steer wrestling
Eli Lord was the last cowboy to leave the box during the first section of steer wrestling qualifying Wednesday morning. He set the pace for the first go-round with that 6.4-second run.
The Sturgis, South Dakota, bulldogger was the first one out during the second go, and clocked in at 10.5 seconds.
He leads the two-head aggregate with a time of 16.9 seconds.
Lord caught both of his steers before the camera pit, which sits in the middle of Frontier Park Arena. Being able to get to the ground that quickly set Lord up for success.
“I had two good steers and my hazer, Lynn Churchill, deserves a lot of credit,” he said. “He does such a great job here, and he really helped me out.”
While the first steer went down relatively easily, Lord had to work a little harder to get his second draw on the ground.
“He just went down a little bit in the front, so I had to stand him back up and get him tipped over,” he said. “I didn’t want to do anything to ruin my chances in the average. When you’re really solid on your first one, you just have to not mess up your second one.
“I wanted to score good, make a good run, don’t let him go, and don’t stub my toe by doing anything stupid.”
The second section of steer wrestling qualifying begins at 7 a.m. today.
If Lord holds on, it will be the second round he has won at Cheyenne. He claimed the top spot in the second round last summer.
“That was the fifth time I had been here, and I hadn’t done that good,” he said. “Hopefully things are starting to turn around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.