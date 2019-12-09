ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services String program members and friends will present its annual mall performance, String in the Season' at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 outside the doors of TJMaxx in the Whtie Mountain Mall. Students and string members of the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Community Orchestra will present an hour of traditional Christmas Carols and other selections to entertain shoppers and visitors. Special guests for the performance will be Gretchen and Tim May. The couple are noted for their talent on fiddle, mandolin and guitar, and are owners and instructors of the Musical Heritage Center of Middle Tennessee Fiddle and Pick, located in Pegram, Tennessee.
