LARAMIE — "The Hemp in Wyoming" publication from the University of Wyoming Extension provides an overview of the annual herbaceous flowering crop, Cannabis Sativa.
When Cannabis Sativa is grown as a field crop for oil, food, or fiber, it is typically referred to as industrial hemp. Some cultivars are grown for their medicinal or psychoactive properties, according tro a press release.
This bulletin is for anyone who is curious about hemp as a crop and how it might fit into typical crop rotations in Wyoming, Caitlin Youngquist, University of Wyoming Extension educator said in a press release.
“Remember, it is not yet legal to grow hemp in Wyoming,” Youngquist said. “For the most current information about growing hemp in the state, I encourage people to visit the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) website.”
UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources master technician John Connett commented he has had many years of experience as a field and greenhouse manager and would be happy to discuss any practical questions regarding hemp production.
Contact Connett at 307-766-5022 or jconnett@uwyo.edu.
Visit http://bit.ly/HempinWyo to read the publication and http://bit.ly/WyoHempProgram for the current status of the WDA Wyoming Hemp Program.
