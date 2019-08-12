WEDNESDAY, August 14, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club breakfast buffet meeting: 9 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1309, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with Wyoming Raised: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, August 15, 2019
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Artist reception for Michael S. Parker: 5-7 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, August 16, 2019
Art on the Green: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event: noon to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
2019 River Festival & Shrimp Boil: 4-10 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Flaming Gorge program on archaeology: 6:30 p.m. at Lucerne Campground Loop C, five miles north of Manila, Utah off Wyoming Highway 530 N.
Movie in the Park screening of “The Incredibles 2”: film starts at dusk, between 8:15 and 8:45 p.m., at Bunning Park, J and Evans St., Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, August 17, 2019
Run with the Horses — 10K, Half and Full Marathon: 7 a.m. starting at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
2019 River Festival: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, August 18, 2019
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 24 Meeting: 1 p.m. at Archie Hay Post #24 old building, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
