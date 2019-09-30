WEDNESDAY, October 2, 2019
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Eve's Restaurant Ribbon Cutting: 5 p.m. at White Mountain Golf Course, 1501 Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Good Trouble — Empowering Students to be Advocates in their Community: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 2019
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North First East.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North First East, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Foot and Ankle Ribbon Cutting: 5:30-7 p.m. at 2631 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Stellar Brass concert: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department presents "A Grand Night for Singing": 7:30 p.m. at WWCC Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, October 4, 2019
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Hay Library Book Sale: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at the RSHS theater, 1375 James Drive.
Third Annual Harry Potter Trivia Night: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North First East, Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department presents "A Grand Night for Singing": 7:30 p.m. at WWCC Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, September 28, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Harry Potter Party: noon to 2 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College Performing Arts Department presents "A Grand Night for Singing": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at WWCC Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Fall Crawl: 3-8 p.m. starting at the Brewery, 50 W. Railroad St., Green River.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at RSHS, 1375 James Drive.
Ladies Night Out — 'Unmasking Breast Cancer' Masquerade Party: 6-9 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
The Rice Brothers concert: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School theater, 1375 James Drive.
Billy Dean Live: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.