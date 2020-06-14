ROCK SPRINGS – Smoke and flames filled the skies outside Rock Springs after a freight train derailed on Saturday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded, and though two deputies were injured in an explosion, no fatalities were reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
A Union Pacific train derailed about 4 miles east of Rock Springs around 2:54 p.m., according to Tim McMahan with Union Pacific.
Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scot Kitchner said, “We had around 30 rail cars that were actually derailed, not the initial 50 that we thought. Of those 30, 10 were involved in the fire.”
The train was hauling mixed freight, including ethanol and alcohol. Kitchner added “a couple of cars had a plastics-type material, hence the dark black smoke that could be seen for so long.”
Union Pacific brought in hazmat teams and experts from Denver and Salt Lake City late Saturday night to work with local resources to mitigate the incident.
“The fire was controlled and extinguished around 3:30 a.m. this morning by fire crews and the Union Pacific resources,” Kitchner said Sunday. “Those resources remain on scene as well as local resources to monitor the work that the railroad has ongoing and to monitor the wildland.”
Approximately 20 to 25 acres of Bureau of Land Management land burned.
An accident investigation team from the Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration/Accident Investigations is on the ground and already investigating the cause of the incident, according to Kitchner.
“We had two deputies receive second-degree burns from the large explosion that happened early in the incident,” he said.
Both received medical attention at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and were released from medical care.
A TEAM EFFORT
Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 thanked the agencies that assisted.
“Without their help it would not have been possible for us to safely mitigate this extremely dangerous situation,” Kitchner said.
He highlighted the efforts of the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater Medics Ambulance, WYDOT, Sweetwater County Road and Bridge, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Fire Department, Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Wyoming Department of Homeland Security Region No. 4 Response Team, BLM, and residents who dropped off food and water to the responders.
“This was a team effort and we truly appreciate all of your efforts,” Kitchner said.
STANDING BY
Brubaker provided more details about the support provided by the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, which responded with one of its Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) trucks.
“Our truck has some unique attributes that could have proven helpful if needed including water, foam, dry chemical capacity and the ability to fight the fire while remaining inside the cab with all three of those agents. Ultimately, the incident did not evolve in a manner that the Incident Command and I felt comfortable taking our equipment nor our personnel into the scene. We remained in staging with other resources throughout the event in case our services became needed,” he said.
