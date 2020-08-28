ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Concert Association will present Colorado artist Wendy Woo in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Broadway Theater. This will be an extra performance, outside of the concert series presented by the association for the season.
There will be free admission for any current association member. Tickets for non-members will be $10 each and available at the Rock Springs and Green River chambers of commerce, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office and at the door the night of the concert. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced, according to a press release.
Concert organizers said as Colorado’s music scene has exploded over the past few years, Woo has been one of its mainstays. Her energetic personality, musical skills, and spirited songwriting have made her a media and fan favorite.
Having penned and recorded more than 200 original songs and playing over 150 dates yearly, she has gained a reputation as one of the most versatile performers on the circuit. An example of that reputation is the legendary Carly Simon inviting Woo to perform with her at Festival of the Senses on Martha’s Vineyard in 2014.
Her versatility is evident by the wide variety of artists whom she has since shared the stage, including The Fray, Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls, James Taylor, Counting Crows, Brad Paisley, Karla Bonoff and Big Head Todd and the Monsters, according to the release.
Woo has performed at top venues across the country including the Fox Theater and Red Rocks in Colorado, the Bitter End and the Living Room in New York, the Hotel Cafe in Los Angles, the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Sweetwater in Mill Valley, and Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia. Anticipating the rise of the independent artist, Woo formed her own corporation, Woo Music. Through that she runs her own record label – with 13 projects to date -- publishing company, booking agency, and management company.
Woo has also been named Westword Magazine’s Music Awards “Singer/Songwriter of the year” five separate times, resulting in her induction into Westword’s Hall of Fame.
The 2015 release of “Tipping Point,” which was produced by Grammy Award winner Jim Gaines and mastered by Grammy winner Brad Blackburn, is a testament to her mastery as a tunesmith and a reaffirmation that Wendy Woo continues to live a life that defies the term “normal!” the release said.
A documentary about her life and career was made by Ferrari Films entitled “Unshaken: The Road to Woo.” The film traces her musical history from learning to play a few chords of Paul McCartney’s “Blackbird” to working and playing at Boulder’s famed Fox Theatre to being courted by Nashville publishers who wanted to turn her into a songwriting machine.
Over the course of her career, she has learned to juggle performing, the music business, relationships, and having three children. The latter was what attracted Ferrari Films to her story. Denise Ferrari, the owner of Ferrari Films, attended an outdoor concert of Woo’s in the summer of 2018, where Woo had brought along her 6-year-old daughter.
“As a business professional and mother, I was curious about Wendy’s ability to balance parenting and career, and about the personal and musical influences that had made Wendy into the outstanding mom and artist that she is,” Ferrari said.
A unique twist to Woo’s career is that even though Woo and her ex-husband (whom she met when she needed a drummer) are now married to other people, they continue to play in the band together. The marriage didn’t survive, but the band did.
ABOUT THE CONCERT ASSOCIATION
The Sweetwater County Concert Association is a local nonprofit group whose mission is to bring the best in live professional entertainment to the residents of Sweetwater County at the lowest cost possible. The association cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tony DeSare Trio and Sundae and Mr. Goessel concerts that were originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 have been moved to 2021. In addition, the three performances in the 2020-21 season will also be scheduled in 2021.
As part of their mission, the SCCA sponsors a local scholarship program that provides music-related needs, such as instrument rental or repair, purchase of concert attire, etc., for local students. The association also promotes music education by working with Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services to provide student matinees and master classes whenever possible.
More information is available at www.facebook.com/ConcertAssociation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.