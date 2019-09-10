LANDER (WNE) -- A festival celebrating Lander's history as Wyoming's apple supplier tops the list of events around the state this weekend.
The Apple City Festival, to be hosted Saturday at Lander's Pioneer Museum, will feature an apple pie contest, the pressing of fresh apple cider, a petting zoo, crafts and live music.
Other activities scheduled for the weekend include:
The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat in Rock Springs running Friday through Sunday
The Cheyenne Greek Festival on Friday and Saturday
The "Bad Medicine" bike ride in Shell on Saturday
The opening day of the Susan K. Black Foundation Art Show and Workshops in Dubois on Sunday
The "Run the Legend" Marathon in Cheyenne on Sunday
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
