There are more than 7,000 members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association worldwide, including several dozen who drove trucks, jeeps, trailers and other vehicles through Sweetwater County to commemorate the time the U.S. Army led a motor convoy across the nation. The first convoy left Washington, D.C., on July 7, 1919, and entered Wyoming a month later on Aug. 8. It took another five days to reach Sweetwater County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.