DENVER - Wyoming suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Denver, 71-57, Thursday night in the Hamilton
Gymnasium. The Cowgirls (2-1) struggled offensively in the second half
as Denver (1-2) pulled away for its first win of the season.
"Everything that we talked about in the pregame is what happened," said
head coach Gerald Mattinson. "They pushed the ball up and own the court,
they cause a lot of problems for us with mismatches and we had some
shots not go in that maybe changes the game. We had to try to do some
other things, things we've never done. I give our kids credit. At the
end, we're playing five perimeter players, and they're battling. They
could have gave in, but we battled, and that's what you want to do."
Sophomore Tereza Vitulova had 13 points and seven rebounds for the
Cowgirls, while sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scored seven points and had
nine rebounds. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 12 points and a
career-high four steals.
Freshman McKinley Bradshaw scored eight points and grabbed four
rebounds, while redshirt junior Selale Kepenc scored six points off the
bench for the Cowgirls.
Wyoming started the game on a 7-0 run, thanks to four points from
Vitulova and a three from Sanchez Ramos. However, the Pioneers battled
back and took a 13-10 lead at the 3:35 mark. From then, the Cowgirls
used a 10-0 run, six of which came from Bradshaw, to go up 20-13 with
1:27 to play. A pair of Pioneer free throws followed by a DU layup had
Wyoming with a 20-17 lead at the quarter break.
Denver started the second quarter on a 9-0 run before the Cowgirls
called timeout, trailing 26-20 with 7:09 to play in the half. Out of the
stoppage, Sanchez Ramos scored a driving layup, but the Pioneers
answered with a layup of their own. Back-to-back threes from senior
Taylor Rusk and Weidemann tied the game at 28, and a layup from
sophomore Karla Erjavec gave the Cowgirls back the lead with 5:47 to
play in the half. The Pioneers went on a 10-3 run to go up 38-33, before
a Weidemann three ended a long scoring drought for UW, but DU scored at
the buzzer to take a 40-36 lead into the locker room.
Vitulova scored on the block to open the third quarter, and that score
kickstarted a 6-0 run to open the half for the Cowgirls. However, the
Pioneers answered with an 11-0 run to regain their lead, 51-42 with 4:18
to play in the third quarter. Freshman Paige Powell ended a lengthy
Cowgirl scoring drought with a layup, but the Pioneers answered to keep
their nine-point lead. The quarter ended with Wyoming trailing 57-47.
The teams traded free throws, and a Weidemann three made it 58-51 for
Denver, but the Pioneers went back to the line and converted both to
regain the double-digit lead with 6:15 to play. After a pair of Denver
layups, the Cowgirls called time, trailing 65-52 with 4:31 to play.
Kepenc ended a long scoring drought with a straightaway three, but the
Cowgirls trailed 67-55 with 2:20 to go. The possession after Denver
converted free throws, they dribbled out the clock, and Denver took the
71-57 win.
Wyoming shot 33.9 percent (21-62) from the field, 30.3 percent (10-33)
from three point range and 62.5 percent (5-8) from the free throw line.
The Cowgirls had 11 assists and 22 turnovers on the night to go along
with 10 steals and three blocks.
Denver shot 39.7 percent (23-58) from the field, 53.8 percent (7-13)
from three and 81.8 percent (18-22) from the free throw line. The
Pioneers had 16 assists, 18 turnovers, 10 steals and four blocks.
Denver was led by Madison Nelson' double-double with 17 points and 14
rebounds, while Uju Ezeudu had 12 points, and Jasmine Jeffcoat had 16
points and five boards.
The Cowgirls are back in action on Sunday, Nov. 17, when they host
Colorado in the Arena-Auditorium for a 1 p.m. tip.
