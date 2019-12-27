Biologists frequently collar wildlife to gather detailed location information from animals. This data has been improved in recent years with GPS technology which is now incorporated into most of the collars the Wyoming Game and Fish Department uses on big game animals like moose, elk, deer, and pronghorn. This GPS data can be used to learn an incredible amount of information about wildlife including what habitats animals use, how they move across the landscape, when a mortality occurs and even when they give birth. With this information, we can more precisely manage wildlife or improve the habitat they use the most.
In many cases, this data can be downloaded in real time to our computers and is collected on a very fine scale such as hourly location points. Recently, this fine scale location data has been used by biologists to help understand how big game animals migrate between winter and summer habitats. If you’d like to learn more about migrations of big game animals, check out wgfd.wyo.gov/wildlife-in-wyoming/migration.
Jill Randall,
Statewide migration coordinator
