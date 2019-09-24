Craig Bohl described the University of Wyoming’s 24-21 loss at Tulsa as a physical game.
The depth chart the Cowboys released Monday reflects that.
“We have quite a few guys banged up,” Bohl said. “Some guys’ statuses have been determined, and some guys will be game-time decisions.”
Right tackle Alonzo Velazquez (knee) and right guard Logan Harris (concussion) will be sidelined when UW (3-1) hosts UNLV (1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Sophomore Patrick Arnold is listed as the starting right guard, while redshirt freshman Frank Crum of Laramie is the starter at right tackle.
Harris was injured during a head-to-head collision during the second half. He was taken from the stadium by ambulance, but was cleared and released from the hospital in time to fly home with the Cowboys Saturday night.
“(Harris) is going to be fine, but he had a concussion,” Bohl said. “Everything else was cleared, but he is still a little bit behind being anywhere where we would have him this week.”
Velazquez was expected to have an MRI on his right knee Monday. There is a remote chance he could play against UNLV.
Arnold and Crum both played against Tulsa. The expectations don’t change for the second-teamers.
“We work those guys in practice,” Bohl said. “We need to get some consistency in movement at the line of scrimmage, and we have to protect our quarterback, as well. We feel confident in those guys, but this is going to be their opportunity.
“One of the reasons we try to build depth is for these times right now.”
Arnold started all four games he played in during the 2018 campaign.
The offensive line wasn’t the only position group to take a hit against the Golden Hurricane.
Graduate transfer running back Trey Smith is expected to miss six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.
Senior cornerback Tyler Hall also suffered a concussion late in the game, but was listed atop the depth chart UW released Monday. Hall is going through the concussion protocol, and is a game-time decision, Bohl said.
Antonio Hull – who missed the first three games of this season because he was in California dealing with a personal matter – is listed as the backup behind Hall.
Smith was the Cowboys’ leading rusher heading into the Tulsa game, with 222 yards. He gained 152 of that starting in place of sophomore Xazavian Valladay, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle. Valladay was pressed into action against Tulsa, and gained 18 yards on five carries.
Bohl expected Valladay to be 100% for UNLV.
“We’re going to need him to be 100%,” Bohl said.
True freshman Titus Swen is listed as Valladay’s backup for Saturday, but he missed some time against Tulsa with an injury. Redshirt freshman Brett Brenton of Casper garnered three carries for nine yards.
True freshman Alphonzo Andrews Jr. may be the Cowboys’ No. 3 running back Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.