SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Treasurer Rob Slaughter spoke to the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday morning about the final stages of the county’s separation with Bank of the West. The deadline to withdraw funds, Oct. 1, was met with no significant challenges.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a male juvenile for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council adopted resolutions to amend two city projects on Tuesday.
PARK CITY, Utah — The postseason is quickly approaching for the Green River High School cross-country team, as there were only two weeks until regionals entering last weekend. The Wolves made the trip to Park City, Utah, to compete against almost 20 other teams on Friday, and it was a bit of…
THERMOPOLIS — The Farson-Eden High School volleyball team took a break from conference play this weekend and headed up to Thermopolis for a tournament. The break proved to be a productive one, because the Pronghorns came home with a trophy.
PARK CITY, Utah — With only two weeks to go until the postseason, the Rock Springs High School cross-country team made its way to Park City, Utah, on Friday for a big meet. The Tigers ran against 15 other varsity teams, and both the boys and girls had some impressive performances.
