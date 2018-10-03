News

All county ties cut with Bank of the West

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Treasurer Rob Slaughter spoke to the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday morning about the final stages of the county’s separation with Bank of the West. The deadline to withdraw funds, Oct. 1, was met with no significant challenges.

GRHS enters home stretch

PARK CITY, Utah — The postseason is quickly approaching for the Green River High School cross-country team, as there were only two weeks until regionals entering last weekend. The Wolves made the trip to Park City, Utah, to compete against almost 20 other teams on Friday, and it was a bit of…

FEHS: Tournament champs

THERMOPOLIS — The Farson-Eden High School volleyball team took a break from conference play this weekend and headed up to Thermopolis for a tournament. The break proved to be a productive one, because the Pronghorns came home with a trophy.

A run in the park

PARK CITY, Utah — With only two weeks to go until the postseason, the Rock Springs High School cross-country team made its way to Park City, Utah, on Friday for a big meet. The Tigers ran against 15 other varsity teams, and both the boys and girls had some impressive performances.

